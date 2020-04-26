|
S. Martin Akeyson, Jr
5/17/1920 - 6/30/92Marty Akeyson is 100 !!! Our beloved Father/Grandfather/Patriarch is still guiding & inspiring his family.
Marty was born in El Centro, CA. In 1922 he & his parents, Trena & Pappy Akeyson, moved to Long Beach (CA) where the family maintained roots in the community for 80 years.
The Akeysons survived the devastating 1932 Long Beach earthquake by living in a tent in local park for two years. Dad had his pony Bonnie to keep him company while the family home was rebuilt. He viewed this experience during the Great Depression as one that made him strong.
Marty went to Long Beach Poly High School where he flourished. He was Valedictorian & finished first in his class. He starred as tackle on both sides of ball for three-time CIF football champion teams. He won the CIF shot put championship his senior year.
Marty accepted an academic scholarship to USC in 1937. He excelled as an engineering major. He played three years for Howard Jones Trojan teams as tackle on both sides of the ball. SC won two Rose Bowls & were National Champions in 1939.
Marty maintained a close relationship with his Trojan family through his close friends; & his generous endowments to engineering school & football program that continue today. Dad always said: "I'm a Trojan for life!"
Marty joined the Navy in 1942 & played a big part in WWII Naval success in the Pacific. He joined Bechtel during the war & had an incredibly successful 50-year career. After Bechtel, Marty became a real estate developer, builder & banker in Templeton (CA), Las Vegas & Sun Valley, Idaho.
Marty's greatest achievement was marrying his only true love, Jeanne Francis Bird, in 1951. Theirs was a storybook marriage full of profound love, travel & raising a family. Their children, Jim & Jody, were the 'apples of their eye'. Mom & Dad provided love, support, guidance & opportunity to their kids as they grew up in Reno (NV) & Hillsborough (CA).
Jeanne sadly passed in 1975. Marty forever cried & grieved over her loss. He did find an old friend & companionship in Joanie O'Brien. They married in 1976 and enjoyed 16 wonderful years together before Marty's passing.
Marty was the true Renaissance man. He traveled the world extensively. He managed construction projects for Bechtel in Australia, New Zealand, Cuba, Korea, Saudi Arabia and many all over the United States. He fished & hunted all over the world including fly fishing in New Zealand, steelheads in Alaska & deep sea fishing off both coasts of Florida & Mexico.
Marty built five family homes/ranches in three western states. He built a boat in Florida & brought his 'Snoozen' to the Pacific & Sierras. Marty loved building and went back to get his CA contractor's license when he was 65 yrs old. He passed his building skills to many young men.
Marty/Dad's greatest gift was the incredible legacy he left to his family. His grandchildren Spence, Dagny, Conor & Lilly; his daughter-in-law Lynn; & Dagny's husband Jason, all have heard the stories and been inspired by Grandpa Marty.
The Akeysons are forever grateful for everything that Marty brought to our lives. We think of him always as we continue to benefit from his legacy.
We Love You Dad !!!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 17, 2020