Sachio Mae



Sachio Mae was born in 1931 in Nakazaki, Wakayama, Japan. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 with two of his childhood friends. In 1961, he and his two friends formed the Sankyo Company. They worked primarily in the San Francisco bay area, constructing buildings and interiors, especially restaurants, using Japanese carpentry techniques.



Sachio will be remembered for his kindness and generosity toward his friends. He was always quick to help out when needed, especially with his pickup truck, visiting with snacks in hand, and sharing funny stories.



He is survived by his former wife, Yoko (nee Kusegawa), their daughters, Kiyomi (Ron Onizuka) and Eileen (Gary Fujii), their sons David and Jeffrey (Jennifer Kalena nee Mena), three granddaughters Alyssa, Andrea, and Kaylyn, and one great grandson, Kiyoshi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenjiro and Koharu, and four of his five siblings, Hisaye, Hirotada, Tadashi, and Shizuo. Sachio passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Family will be holding a private memorial. Condolences may be sent to Kiyomi Onizuka at 11 Ona Court, San Ramon, CA 94583.





