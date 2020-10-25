1/1
Sachio Mae
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sachio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sachio Mae

Sachio Mae was born in 1931 in Nakazaki, Wakayama, Japan. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 with two of his childhood friends. In 1961, he and his two friends formed the Sankyo Company. They worked primarily in the San Francisco bay area, constructing buildings and interiors, especially restaurants, using Japanese carpentry techniques.

Sachio will be remembered for his kindness and generosity toward his friends. He was always quick to help out when needed, especially with his pickup truck, visiting with snacks in hand, and sharing funny stories.

He is survived by his former wife, Yoko (nee Kusegawa), their daughters, Kiyomi (Ron Onizuka) and Eileen (Gary Fujii), their sons David and Jeffrey (Jennifer Kalena nee Mena), three granddaughters Alyssa, Andrea, and Kaylyn, and one great grandson, Kiyoshi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenjiro and Koharu, and four of his five siblings, Hisaye, Hirotada, Tadashi, and Shizuo. Sachio passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Family will be holding a private memorial. Condolences may be sent to Kiyomi Onizuka at 11 Ona Court, San Ramon, CA 94583.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved