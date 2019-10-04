|
|
Sadie M. Coyne
July 27, 1933 - September 25, 2019 Sarah "Sadie" Coyne, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 at St. Anne's Home in San Francisco. Sadie was born on July 27, 1933 in County Monaghan, Ireland, to the late John and Ellen Duffy.
Sadie came to the United States at the age of 19 where she met her husband, Michael Coyne. The couple was married on October 15, 1955 in Toronto, Canada, later moving to Chicago, IL, where she was trained as a waitress at Stouffer's Restaurant. In 1963, Sadie and Mike moved to San Francisco, CA, and Sadie found work at San Francisco's well-known Pam Pam Restaurant. It was during her time there that Sadie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that she endured for the rest of her life.
Sadie's unfailing positive attitude is likely the reason for her long life and many, many friends. She loved a brandy and a "good story." Sadie's faith was very strong and for many years she walked to St. Anne's Church on a daily basis to attend mass.
Sadie is survived by two brothers: Owen Duffy of Telford, England and John Duffy of Birmingham, England, as well as her sister-in-law Aggie Duffy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, nine brothers and one sister.
Sadie's family and friends would like to thank the staff of St. Anne's Home for the kindness and excellent care they lovingly provided during the thirteen years she made her home there.
A memorial mass for family and friends will be said at St. Anne's Home on October 23, 2019 at 10:45 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in Sadie's memory may be sent to the MS Society or to St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake Street, San Francisco, CA 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019