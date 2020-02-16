|
Sal C. Balistreri
July 3, 1935 – February 10, 2020Sal C. Balistreri, 84, a native San Franciscan, attorney, sailboat racer, Mikado Enthusiast, husband and father passed away in the early morning hours on February 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife & the love of his life, Mary, his two daughters, Christina(Michael Pallas) & Julia, son-in-law Mitchell Stricker-Balistreri, and his grandkids Salvo, Mikey, Marie, Savannah & Kesrith. He is also survived by his sister Joanna DiSanti and brother-in-law Nat.
Sal served in the Coast Guard from 1953-1957. He graduated from SF State and later USF Law School. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1965 and practiced law for over 50 years. He was a member of the Olympic Club for 67 years, and a championship sailboat racer with his first mate Mary through the Golden GateYacht Club, Bay View Boat Club & SSS. Sal was a proud connoisseur of eclectic music.
Born from his time in the Coast Guard, Sal loved traveling all over with his family and bringing back recipes that he lovingly cooked up for hours. There was no shortage of people brought together for a wonderful 11 pm meal at his house. Sal was a tough man, who could be hot headed at times but whose big hearted, generous nature cannot be topped nor forgotten.
Special thanks to Dr. Philip O'Keefe for his continued support and presence.
In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to .
Visitation on Thursday, February 20th at 5pm and the Rosary at 7pm at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st at 10:30am at Saints Peter and Paul Church, committal to follow at the Italian Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020