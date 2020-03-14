Home

Vigil
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
Sal Ignoffo


1916 - 2020
Sal Ignoffo Obituary
Sal Ignoffo

December 31, 1916 - March 12, 2020

Sal Ignoffo of Millbrae died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on March 12, 2020. He was 103. He was the loving husband of 33 years to the late Betty Ignoffo. Sal is survived by his daughters, Joni Birkeland and Sally Avery (her husband Bruce); grandfather of Richard Ercolini, Lauren Cruz, Jimmy Lyons, Matthew Lyons and Elizabeth Lyons. Great-grandfather of Kayla Lemus, Gerad Lemus and Dominic Ercolini. His current wife, Rita immediately preceded him in death on the same day.
He was born in San Jose and moved to San Francisco as a young boy, attended St. Ignatius High School, and graduated from U.C. Pharmacy College in 1936. He was a licensed Pharmacist from 1937 until 2015 and owned and operated Ace Drug/Pharmacy on Arguello Blvd and later Noriega St. in San Francisco for many years.
The Vigil service will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. followed by the Funeral Mass both at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, Sal requested that memorial contributions be made to the San Bruno Senior Center.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
