|
|
Sally Jane Amoroso
March 6, 1933 to February 9, 2020Pebble BeachSally passed away from Pancreatic Cancer 3 weeks after her beloved brother, Mike Dunne, who had received the same diagnosis 11 months earlier.
Sally loved her family, but especially her grandchildren, who called her Sassy, or Sass, for short, Amy (Rodney), Melissa (Alvaro), Jonathan, Nathan, Michael (Catherine), Malorie and Scott; and her great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Ally, Gavin, Emma, Grace, Gabe and Luke.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Mario; her parents, Robert V. and Marian G. Dunne; her brothers, Patrick, Bart and Mike, and nephews, Peter, Andrew and James.
Sally is survived by her children; Jack (Susan), Sarah Jane, Sheila (John Blackmore) and Andy (Kathi); her sister, Mariclare Ballard; her sisters-in-law, Stephanie Dunne, Josephine Amoroso, and Helen Amoroso; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally loved animals, and volunteered at the Peninsula Humane Society, spending time taking wildlife to schools to educate children. She had a Dog Day Care and a Dog Stay Care hobby and hosted hundreds of dogs in her home after her children left the nest.
Sally was, quite possibly, the original "team mom" driving kids to baseball, basketball, and soccer. She rarely missed a game. She was heavily involved with the PTA...and often was a
second mom to many friends and family who needed one.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 10 am at St Angela Merici Church, 362 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, 93950.
Donations in Sally's name may be made to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, 615 Forest Avenue, Pacific Grove, 93950 or The Society of St Vincent de Paul, PO Box 456, Pacific Grove, 93950.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020