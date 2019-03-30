Sally Jordan Baltan Sally Jordan Baltan, 90, of Berkeley, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019.

She was born to Grace and Frank Jordan, September 22, 1928 in Long Beach, California. She grew up in the Los Angeles area and received an AA from Fullerton Junior College. She moved to Berkeley in 1949 to attend the University of California at Berkeley where she studied art. She met her future husband in one of her art classes.

Sally married Omer Baltan in January, 1952 in Berkeley; they just celebrated 67 years of marriage. They lived in Berkeley during their entire lives together. Sally is survived by her husband and her four daughters: Myah Gilchrist of Auburn, WA; Hilary Baltan of Santa Barbara, CA; Jill Baltan of San Diego, CA; and Josie Baltan of Seattle, WA. Sally is also survived by her two sisters and brother: Phyllis Smith of Paso Robles, CA; Joan Przekop of Santa Rosa, CA and Jerry Jordan of Saratoga, CA, and sister-in-law, Joan Jordan of Saratoga. She is survived by two grandchildren: Finn and Sofie Vermaas. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and loving family.

Sally was an accomplished artist, prolific in many mediums, but mastered sculpture, bronze, and water color painting. She was an avid camper and loved piling the kids into the camper for summer camping trips and going on trips through the Pacific Northwest and Southwest. One of her favorite things to do was to read a good book in a hammock at camp up in the mountains. She was a phenomenal cook, and loved to feed family and friends.

She had an incredible bond with her sisters and brother, and remained close with them for the rest of her life. Sally was fiercely independent and lived her life with an unending source of curiosity and determination. She was an inspiration to all who new her. Sally will be deeply missed, and will remain in our hearts forever.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary