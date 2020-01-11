|
|
Sally Bannatyne
October 19, 1932 - December 22, 2019Sally Bannatyne passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness, joining husband Jack on their eternal cruise. Sally is survived by her six children and their families: Jeanie (Tom) Flickinger, Alan (Min) Bannatyne, Sandy (Rob) Pringle, Craig Bannatyne, Joanne Bertoli, and Dan (Pat) Bannatyne as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. An open house celebration will be held January 26 from 1 – 3pm. If additional information is needed, please email [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020