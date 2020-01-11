Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Bannatyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Bannatyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Bannatyne Obituary
Sally Bannatyne

October 19, 1932 - December 22, 2019

Sally Bannatyne passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness, joining husband Jack on their eternal cruise. Sally is survived by her six children and their families: Jeanie (Tom) Flickinger, Alan (Min) Bannatyne, Sandy (Rob) Pringle, Craig Bannatyne, Joanne Bertoli, and Dan (Pat) Bannatyne as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. An open house celebration will be held January 26 from 1 – 3pm. If additional information is needed, please email [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -