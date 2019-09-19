Home

Sally Blevins

Sally Blevins Obituary
Sally Blevins

November 30, 1938 -September 2, 2019


Sally Blevins lived life with flair, curiosity, and eternal optimism. A third generation Californian, Sally was born to Vivian Young Blevins and William Joseph Blevins, Jr. in Woodland on November 30, 1938. She received her Bachelors degree from San Jose State University and settled in Burlingame in 1963 where she raised her three children. Along with consistently pursuing her art, Sally substitute taught and eventually obtained her real estate license and built a thriving career working with Fox & Carskadon and Cashin & Company. She moved to Santa Barbara in 2012 and was embraced by its artistic community. Sally passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 encircled by loved ones. Sally is deeply loved and dearly missed by her children: Carolyn Peter (Nigel Raab), Brian Peter, and Elizabeth Peter (Brent Davis), her grandchildren: Matthew, Katherine, and Julia Peter, and Bryce Davis, as well as her sisters Sue (John Brodie) and Carol (Jim Berry), her nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
