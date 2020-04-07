|
|
Sally Byrne Woodbridge
April 16, 1930 - November 26, 2019SALLY B. WOODBRIDGE (1930-2019)
Sally Woodbridge, noted author and architectural historian, died on 26 November 2019, at the age of 89.
Over the course of 55 years Woodbridge made lasting contributions to the understanding and appreciation of Bay Area architecture. She was the author or co-author of a series of architectural guidebooks and author of several books on Bay Area architects and architecture. Her guidebooks, several written with her former husband John Woodbridge and others, established the canon of notable architecture in San Francisco. From 1960 to 2005, these books told architects and the public what the best buildings were and why they were worthy of recognition. They affected public policy, priorities in historic preservation, public understanding, public taste, and architectural design. A collection of essays that she edited and contributed to, Bay Area Houses (1976), and her books on Bernard Maybeck (1992) and John Galen Howard (2002) looked more deeply at the distinctive characteristics of Bay Area architecture. These books as well as other publications on Victorian architecture, the University of California campus, San Francisco maps, and the Historic American Building Survey in California, played a fundamental role in defining the architectural identity of the Bay Area.
As a journalist and critic Sally was a correspondent for Progressive Architecture from 1974 to 1995 under editor John Morris Dixon, writing about new architecture in the western United States. She also wrote a series for the San Francisco Examiner in 1989 on "Dream Builders," and contributed to Design Book Review and Places. For several years ending in 2015, she had a blog designbythebay.com (now partly available in internetarchive).
Woodbridge was active in historic preservation in the Bay Area beginning at the time of its emergence as a powerful force in the 1970s. She was an inspiring presence in the Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association when it was being formed in 1974. She served on the Berkeley Landmarks Board in the late 1970s and on the State Historic Resources Board under Governor Jerry Brown from 1979 to 1984.
Sally Byrne Woodbridge was born in Evanston, Illinois on 16 April 1930, the only child of Lawrence H. Byrne and Thora Lindberg Byrne. After high school in Louisville KY, Sally studied art history at Duke and graduated in 1951. In the fall of that year she studied at the Sorbonne on a Fulbright scholarship. She met her future husband John Marshall Woodbridge in Paris and returned with him to Princeton where he studied architecture and she worked in the art library. At that time Princeton was a meeting place for many who would come to have an important influence on American architecture: Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, William Turnbull, and John Woodbridge, all of whom would live and work for a time in the Bay Area.
Sally and John Woodbridge moved to San Francisco in 1957 and there met Albert Lanier and his wife Ruth Asawa, the noted sculptor. The two families bought houses on adjacent blocks of Castro Street and Sally and John had three children. They shared enthusiasms and a circle of friends that included the photographer Imogen Cunningham. Sally worked with Ruth in her advocacy for arts education including the Alvarado School Project, an innovative effort to establish arts education in the public schools. In 1971 the Woodbridge family moved to Berkeley where Sally resided for the rest of her life. John and Sally Woodbridge divorced in 1974. In 1992 Sally appeared on the cover of the October issue of Life Magazine in a composite photo that showed her at both 15 and 62 years old. The photo headlined an article on aging.
Sally is survived by two children, her son Lawrence Fredrick Woodbridge, his wife Clare Bauman and their two daughters, Francesca Woodbridge and Leah Woodbridge, and her daughter Pamela Byrne Woodbridge, husband Eliot Davis, their son Paris Davis and their daughter Delilah Davis. Sally's daughter Diana died in 2002. A memorial event is being planned, the date to be announced. Donations can be made on Sally's behalf to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020