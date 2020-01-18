|
Salvador Ronald Lenci
August 29, 1933 - January 5, 2020Sal Lenci was born on August 29th, 1933. From Italy, Ettore and Vanda Lenci raised Sal and his sister Francis Lenci (Ferguson) in Alameda, California. Sal attended San Francisco State University where he was actively involved in basketball and baseball. In 1956 he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business. Sal also served as a Corporal in the US Army for two years.
In 1962 Sal married the love of his life, Janet Kellogg. Sal and Janet were married for 53 years. Together they raised two boys, Craig and Kent. Sal was a successful businessman who owned and operated Kellogg Justice Sales until his retirement in 2000. Soon after, they moved to Graeagle, California where they were actively involved in golfing, walking, gardening, cooking, and attended Graeagle Community Church.
To be closer to family, Sal and Janet moved back to San Carlos where they lived together until Janet's passing in 2016. Sal was able to remain in their home until he joined Janet in heaven nearly four years later. Sal is survived by his son Craig and his wife Cheryl, and grandchildren Brent, Ryan, Trent, Taylor, Emily, Aaron and Jordan.
Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Service at Peninsula Covenant Church 3560 Farm Hill Blvd in Redwood City on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020