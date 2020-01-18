Home

Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Covenant Church
3560 Farm Hill Blvd
Redwood City, CA
Salvador Lenci


1933 - 2020
Salvador Lenci Obituary
Salvador Ronald Lenci

August 29, 1933 - January 5, 2020

Sal Lenci was born on August 29th, 1933. From Italy, Ettore and Vanda Lenci raised Sal and his sister Francis Lenci (Ferguson) in Alameda, California. Sal attended San Francisco State University where he was actively involved in basketball and baseball. In 1956 he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business. Sal also served as a Corporal in the US Army for two years.
In 1962 Sal married the love of his life, Janet Kellogg. Sal and Janet were married for 53 years. Together they raised two boys, Craig and Kent. Sal was a successful businessman who owned and operated Kellogg Justice Sales until his retirement in 2000. Soon after, they moved to Graeagle, California where they were actively involved in golfing, walking, gardening, cooking, and attended Graeagle Community Church.
To be closer to family, Sal and Janet moved back to San Carlos where they lived together until Janet's passing in 2016. Sal was able to remain in their home until he joined Janet in heaven nearly four years later. Sal is survived by his son Craig and his wife Cheryl, and grandchildren Brent, Ryan, Trent, Taylor, Emily, Aaron and Jordan.
Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Service at Peninsula Covenant Church 3560 Farm Hill Blvd in Redwood City on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11am.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
