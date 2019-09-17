|
Salvador Vergara, Jr.Born to Salvador Vergara, Sr. and Enedina Vergara on February 10, 1937, Salvador Vergara, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019.
A native San Franciscan, Sal attended James Lick Junior High School and graduated from Mission High School in 1955. There Sal played soccer, ran track, illustrated the Mission High yearbooks, and served as student body president. It was also there that Sal met his future wife, Rita Ornelas. The two married on November 17, 1956. Sal and Rita separated in 1990 but remained friends. Their son Robert was born in 1958 and their daughter Vanessa in 1960.
After attending the California College of Arts and Crafts, Sal began his career drawing advertisements for the Yellow Pages. During this same time, Sal served as a Seabee in the Naval Reserves along with his lifelong best friend, Mission High classmate Bob Posey. While working for the Conley, Baltzer, and Steward advertising agency, located at the Hyde Street Pier, Sal created the drawing of the Buena Vista Café that still appears on the BV's menus, napkins, glasses, and other merchandise. Sal later moved on to Botsford, Constantine, and McCarty, which ultimately evolved into Ketchum Advertising, working as an art director. At the height of his career, Sal traveled regularly to Los Angeles to shoot television commercials. He retired after nearly 50 years in the business. Throughout his career, Sal also pursued an avocation that he loved, singing and playing the guitar.
Sal spent many of his most recent years with his friend Terrie Powers, who passed away in 2017. Through Terrie, many of Sal's Broadmoor neighbors, especially Eamon Young, became his good friends.
A Mass in celebration of Sal's life will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, 2019