Salvatore J. Sancimino & Rose J. Sancimino
Dec 19, 1919 - Aug 14, 1989 / Apr 24, 1918 - Dec 4, 2010Hi Dad and Mom,
Well, it has been over 30 years since Dad left us, and 9 years since Mom left us to join Dad.
We will miss you both very much. The family continues to grow, as Kevin and Tiffany got married, and now we have Mia, who is waiting for her brother or sister to join us in a couple of months! Erin and Byron got married and we are hoping to hear one of these days that there will be another one on the way!
All our love,
Vincie, Stevie and Robin, Tommy, Jimmy, Philip, Mary and Glenn, Kevin and Tiffany, Brian, Erin and Byron, Natalie, Bissy, and Mia
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019