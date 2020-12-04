1/1
Salvatore Coturri
SALVATORE "SAL" COTURRI
April 22, 1954 - November 30, 2020
Our Angel has returned home.
Sal peacefully passed away on November 30, 2020, due to pneumonia. Sal was born in San Francisco on April 22, 1954 and lived at home with his Mom until she was no longer able to care for him.
Sal was the dearly beloved son of the late Guido and Leandra Coturri. He was the loving brother of devoted sister, Violet Coturri Guerra, adoring brother in law of Bill Guerra, loving uncle of Lorraine (Nicolas) Gauvin and Phillip Guerra and great uncle to Lydia and Sebastien Gauvin. He is survived by cousins in the Bay Area and in Italy.
He attended ARC Nursery School, Lucinda Weeks and Louise Lombard Schools. He also regularly attended the Recreation Center for the Handicapped. Sal participated in many track and field and swimming events for The Special Olympics where he won multiple medals. He attended many functions with his Mom and Dad, including dinners with the local groups they belonged to, and trips to Lake Tahoe where he played the slots next to his Mom. When Sal and his Mom moved to Burlingame in 1996 to be closer to Violet and Bill, he attended Poplar Recare and later Senior Focus. Sal's favorites were music, dancing, riding on the back of Bill's motorcycle, bowling and watching wrestling on TV.
A very special thank you to all of the wonderful Caregivers at South Grant and Bay West Residential Care Facilities where Sal had lived for the past 11 years, for their excellent care. Funeral Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to AbilityPath, abilitypath.org or to the Pomeroy Recreation Center, prrcsf.org.
Rest in Peace Dear Sal.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
