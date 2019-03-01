Salvatore Rinaldi November 18, 1938 - February 26, 2019 Our beloved Sal died peacefully on February 26th in San Francisco after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

A proud native of Verbicaro, Calabria, Italy, Sal was the son of Ciriaco and Teresa (Torrano) Rinaldi and the youngest of six children. He eventually immigrated to America in 1960 to reunite with his bride, Rose, and start a new and promising life in San Francisco. It was then that he began to master his craft of tailoring in businesses such as Smith's Clothing, Abercrombie and Fitch, Bullock and Jones, Giorgio Armani, Neiman Marcus and Young Man's Fancy. He loved going to his summer home in Sonoma to grow fruits, vegetables, and harvest grapes. He prided himself on the delicious wine he created and shared. Sal felt blessed with the memories he shared with his family and friends while enjoying the summer heat and barbeques. He and Rose loved to travel, visiting many parts of our country and many abroad. He especially loved his home in beautiful Scalea, Calabria, Italy; going to there often. Sal followed his beloved 49ers from Candlestick to Levi's Stadium as an usher for 30 years. Working in and out of the stadium he was an extremely kind and a light-hearted man who developed many friendships. His life touched so many people and he was always a shining light in whatever room he entered. Sal possessed great charm and a genuine personality that made all those he met smile. His passion for living life to the fullest was always visible. Sal was extremely passionate about his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Rose. His greatest legacy is his children: Maria Theresa (John), Ciriaco (Marie) and Stefania (Marc) and his pride and joy were his 9 grandchildren: Monica (Nick) and John IV (Maria Theresa's children), Jessica (Ryan), Michael, Anthony (Our Angel) and Juliana (Ciriaco's children), and Gabriella, Dominic, Vincenzo (Stefania's children). Ti amo sempre Sal, Dad, Papa Sal, and Nonno Sal.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 3rd, 3:00 pm at St. Phillips Catholic Church, 725 Diamond Street in San Francisco and are invited to attend the reciting of the Rosary at 4:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 am at St. Phillips Church with internment to follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Sal's memory to the Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, and are preferred.







