Sam Carini
October 16, 1929-February 15, 2020Sam Carini, 90 yrs old, went to heaven on February 15, 2020.
He was born and raised in North Beach and attended Galileo High School where he met many of his life long friends.They stayed together all through the years and now Sam is the last to join them in heaven.
He is survived by his High School Sweetheart of 70 years Marilyn, his daughter Joanne Raccanello (the late Frank) and Robert Carini (Marianne); grandfather of Danielle, Anthony, Nicholas, Joey, Gina and Bobby; great grandfather of eight; brother of Angela Fazio and predeceased by his brothers Joe and John Carini.
Sam loved to be social and belonged to the SF Oldtimers Baseball Assn., So SF Elks Club, Friends of Marino Pieretti and the Italian American Social Club in San Mateo.
He was proud of his Sicilian heritage and looked forward to spending time with the family especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam's wishes were to have private services which were already held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020