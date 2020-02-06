|
|
Chicos Sam G. Chicos
2/6/1931 ~ 7/1/2019
Beloved Husband, Father
and Papou
Demetria "Demie" Chicos
3/3/1961 ~ 9/7/2019
Cherished Daughter,
Sister and Aunt
Your birthdays are weeks apart; you left us weeks apart with a huge hole in our hearts. But you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Happy Birthday, love you forever!
Love, Mary Chicos, Anthie & George, Tina & Gary, Victoria & Michael, Elizabeth, Milton II, Charlotte and Mac.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020