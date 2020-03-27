|
Sam F. George
October 3, 1928 - March 18, 2020Sam was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 3, 1928. He was the loving son of the late Jacob and Nanajan George and brother of the late Florence George Jacobs.
Sam attended LeMoyne School and later graduated from Lakeview High School in Chicago. The George family moved to San Francisco and lived for many years on Irving Street. He bought the house in Westlake Estates in 1962 for his parents, and resided there until his recent passing.
He was a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in Germany at the rank of Specialist. He returned home after his service to take over the family's grocery store on Balboa Street.
When the store was eventually sold he went to work for the Gallo Wine Sales Company and became a district manager. He later went to work for Berkeley Farms, also as a district manager.
He was a great friend to many and contributed to many worthy charities.
His best friend and cousin, Margaret George, died in 2018. He was a dear and true friend to all who knew him. He had a wonderful, mischievous sense of humor and a very generous heart. He loved to go out to restaurants (hold the vegetables and no meal was complete without dessert), drove beautiful cars and a new "RED" truck. In his younger years, Sam loved playing tennis and skiing. A handsome man, he always dressed impeccably.
He is survived by his niece, Nancy Jacobs, nephew, Kevin Jacobs (Sherri); great-nephew Kenneth Jacobs, cousins Gilbert George, Philip George and Kathy McCarty and many, many great and dear friends who will miss him always.
A memorial service and a fitting tribute will be organized at the Cathedral of the Annunciation after the current health situation is settled.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020