|
|
Sam Lustig
April 2, 1922 - November 11, 2019Sam Lustig, Combat Veteran of WWII, died Veteran's Day (11/11/19) at the age of 97 in Emeryville, CA. Born in Ostrow Lubelski, Poland, Sam immigrated to Denver, Colorado in 1934 with his family - escaping the troubles brewing in Europe. He was the first in his family to go to university and earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering - followed by a Masters in Aerodynamics from the University of Colorado. Sam worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and later the Colorado Department of Highways. Sam is survived by three children: Merle Lustig, Brooke Lustig and Heidi Lustig (Robert Fulgham); two grandchildren: Ben Lustig-Glass (Beighley Ramirez) and Lena Wynne Fulgham; and one great grandchild: Avah Glass. Sam will always be remembered for his generosity and optimism, his keen, curious, analytical mind, his passion for being a Kinetic Sculptor, his love of Art and Travel and most of all - his ZEST for Life. Funeral Service, Friday November 15, 2019, 10:30 , Home of Eternity (Sinai Memorial Chapel), 5000 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, CA. Donations can be made to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at www.donateushmm.org (Tribute Donation).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019