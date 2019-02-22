Resources More Obituaries for Sam Meblin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sam Meblin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sam Meblin June 25, 1928 - February 5, 2019 On February 5, 2019, at the age of 90, Samuel David Meblin, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away at Deer Park Retirement Community in Novato, California. He is survived by his three children—Matthew, Daniel, and Margaret, as well as five grandchildren—Ryan Meblin, Emma Weisberg, Salvatore Meblin, Max Weisberg, and Sara Meblin. He also leaves behind their mother and grandmother, his former wife, Gail (Messina) Meblin, and in 2004, mourned the passing of his partner of thirty years, Jacqueline Reiner. To say that all members of his family and the countless friends who were blessed to have Sam touch their lives will miss him deeply, is the ultimate understatement.



Sam was a warm and generous man guided by values that never left him—compassion, empathy, and an unerring sense of humor. He loved his family with a passion, and they loved him back, completely. He was a fine example of an extraordinary human being, and those who knew him will carry his memory as an inspiration and role model.



Sam was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on June 25, 1928. As a youth, he worked for the family business, Meblin Brothers Clothing Store in Grand Forks. Seeking a more expansive life experience, he graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in journalism and moved with his parents to San Francisco in1954 to be near his sister, Saralee.



Once in San Francisco, Sam entered the field of public relations, the perfect match for his engaging personality. He worked for the firms of Graham Kislingbury, then Arnold, Palmer and Noble, Carl Byoir &Associates, and finally Hill & Knowlton, where he held executive positions. Sam managed large accounts such as Levi Strauss, Golden Gate Bridge District, the Embarcadero Center development project, Eddie Bauer, and more. But it was helping smaller clients such as the San Francisco Sports & Boat Show, Grand National Rodeo, and San Francisco Seals hockey team that provided him the greatest joy. He could be both counselor and friend as he guided each of their programs to success.



A gifted musician, Sam played the clarinet and saxophone professionally as early as the age of fifteen. Much to the consternation of his orthodox parents, Sam toured the Midwest with big bands as a teenager. As an adult he played local gigs in San Francisco as well as becoming a founding member of the big band jazz ensemble for the Bohemian Club. Health challenges forced Sam to put aside his saxophone much sooner in life than he would have liked, but he took enormous pride and joy in watching his children and grandchildren carry on with their own musical talent.



Sam was predeceased by his parents, Isador and Sadie Meblin, and his sister, Saralee Myers. A Celebration of Life in Sam's honor will be held in Novato, CA on March 10. Please contact the family for details.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries