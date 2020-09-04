Sam Pichey



Sam Pichey died peacefully on September 1, 2020, in Alameda, CA, age 94.



Born in Minneapolis, Sam moved to San Francisco with his first wife, Doris Shelley Pichey, in 1948. They and like-minded friends raised families, pursued careers, and supported progressive movements: anti-McCarthyism, peace and anti-nuclear proliferation, Civil Rights, anti-Vietnam War, and Women's equality. Sam advocated for progressive candidates and liberal causes all his life.



Sam graduated from the University of Minnesota in mechanical/industrial efficiency engineering after his WWII army service, but with limited job opportunities in the post-war Bay Area, he worked in the garment industry and early remote telecommunications. In 1960, he moved to real estate, first sales, then development and investment. He built complexes in the Bay Area and Minnesota, arranging investment groups that he managed until his death. He later developed and was chairman of Good Neighbor, a 26-nursing home company in Minnesota.



In 1982 Sam moved to Alameda with his second wife Beuna Knight Pichey. They enjoyed a more relaxed life until her death in 2010. Many people supported him in his decline. His affability, generosity, kindness, sense of humor, genuine interest in people, enthusiasm and enjoyment of food, wine and music were well known and appreciated. While not religious, he used moral principles from his early Judaic studies to direct his life and tried to treat all people fairly and with dignity.



His daughters Mimi Pichey (Jack Wellman), Ellen Pichey (Stuart Pickel), granddaughters Andrea Pickel, Julia Pickel, step-granddaughter Rachel Pickel (Sean Connor), and many relatives and friends will greatly miss him but always cherish the impact he had on their lives. Thank you to all Sam's caregivers.



A celebration of life will be held at a safer time. Contributions may be made to: the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Prostate Awareness Foundation and The Nation.



