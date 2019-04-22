Sam Sansoni, Jr. May 20, 1931 – April 19, 2019 Sam Victor Sansoni Jr., husband of his beautiful predeceased wife for 58 years, Gloria Teresa Sansoni, the father of Donna Sansoni Allen, Steven (and his wife, Darcy), and Paul (and his wife Cathi) Sansoni, has passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday April 19th, 2019. He was born May 20th, 1931. Also leaving behind his grandchildren Kristen Neilson, Kevin Allen, Kathleen Allen Veltung, Jeffrey, Casey, Gianna, Gabriella, Madeline Sansoni and 6 great grandchildren. Raised in a great Italian family in North Beach San Francisco, leaving behind his Uncle John Bologna, and his sister-in-law Pia Frescura in Italy, and many many cousins, and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In his early years he shared his talent with so many friends and family singing Baritone Opera. He was loved by many, he loved giving parties, cooking up his famous BBQ chicken. He enjoyed cooking as well, taking vacations, and being with family. He will be missed by many. Thank you to his caretakers for his wonderful care. So sad to see you go Dad...may you rest peacefully with Mom and your family in heaven. We will always love you and hold you and Mom close to our hearts. Ciao Dad...Ciao papa..Ciao Sammy…Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a Chapel Service at 11:00 AM, Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at 3:00 PM, Italian Cemetery, 540 F Street, Colma, CA.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary