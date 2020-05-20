Samuel Adam TrivetteApril 11,1965 - April 25, 2020Sam passed due to complications from surgery on April 25. Sam was born to Samuel J Trivette

(now deceased) & Maureen Trivette. He grew up in San Bruno, his sense of humor and engaging personality made him many friends. As a young man, he went into the Construction trade. In 1992, he met Diane Turner, and together they moved to San Bruno to raise her two sons "RJ & Michael",

He married Diane Turner in 2007, and they moved to her hometown of Marysville where Sam continued in the construction trade for a few years before going into business for himself . Sam loved living in the Yuba/Sutter area, He made many new friends, and loved to be near the river &the lakes. Where he spent a lot time either boating or fishing in them, he brought his treasured dogs there almost daily.

While Sam marched to the beat of his own drum. He cared deeply for his family. When his boys were small, he spent weekends always with his family; they would go dirt bike riding, he took them camping, went to carnivals, anything "fun related". He was also completely involved in the childhood of, his niece and nephew, whom will forever carry many memories of their time spent with "Uncle Sam" and the many fun adventures they shared. Sam made it a priority to visit his beloved mother often to help with chores and offer emotional support after the loss of her husband. Over the last few years, time & location allowed him to spend more time with his sister in Cherokee, giving her memories to treasure.

Sam was generous of heart, and always there to lend a helping hand. A few months ago someone described him as "The best neighbor anyone could have". One year at Christmas time, some strangers were trying to figure out how to afford to get both their kids bicycles. Sam bought them the two bikes their kids wanted and told them to use their money on "quality safety gear".

Sam is survived by his wife Dianne Trivette with whom he spent 28 years. His Stepsons; Rod Alan Carrol and Michael Brock. His beloved mother Maureen Ahl, his sister Sherry Oehler. His nephew Joseph Samuel Velasquez and his niece Ashley Marie Mattus. We all deeply mourn his loss. It is our hope that all that knew him take a moment to recall a "happy memory" of him.





