Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Samuel Chicos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samuel Chicos

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Samuel G. Chicos Entered eternal life July 1, 2019 in Daly City. A native of San Francisco, born February 6, 1931, son of the late Anthoula and Gus Chicos. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Mary; devoted daughters: Anthie Mitropoulos and her husband George, Demetria Chicos and Tina Vrionis and her husband Gary; cherished grandfather of Victoria Cella and her husband Michael, Elizabeth Mitropoulos and Milton G. Vrionis II; adored great-grandfather of Charlotte Cella and Michael A. Cella, Jr.; beloved brother of Irene Chicos and Stella Stine; brother-in-law of Christos Lolos, Mahi and John Papadopoulos and the late Ellie and Emanuel Jannings; son-in-law of the late Demetra and Agisilaos Lolos, his "Simbetheri" the late Loula and Nick Mitropoulos and the late Constance and Milton G. Vrionis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Godchildren, and dear friends. He enjoyed a lifelong bond with the Misthos Family.



Sam attended Spring Valley Elementary, St. Ignatius and Commerce High Schools. He received his business degree from San Francisco City College. Sam proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict as a Radioman 1st Class on the destroyers U.S.S. Hickox and U.S.S. William C. Lawe where he toured the world. Upon his honorable discharge, Sam joined Chicos Market, the family grocery business on Nob Hill where he and his late cousin Big Sam transformed the store into a highly regarded purveyor of the finest produce, meats and wine to the elite of Nob Hill and Russian Hill with premier personal service and delivery. The business was frequently featured in local newspapers by numerous columnists.



Sam was a devoted and loving husband of 63 years to Mary and family was the epicenter of his life. It would be an understatement to call Sam an avid outdoorsman. Outside of family, fly fishing and duck hunting were Sam's passions. He enjoyed hunting at his duck club and fishing the Sacramento River in Dunsmuir, California along with numerous out-of-state fishing and hunting trips abroad with family and friends. Sam was a dedicated fan of the San Francisco 49ers since the Kezar Stadium era, a member of the Arcadian Society, the AHEPA and was a life member of the California Waterfowl Association and the East Molene Club. His faith was very important to him. He was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in San Francisco. Sam's parents were immigrants from Rizes, Tripoli, Greece. Their values of hard work, integrity, generosity and kindness were evident throughout Sam's life. He lived long enough to witness the election of his niece, Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis, as Lt. Governor of California – a proud moment for him. A special thank you to the staff at St. Francis Heights in Daly City for their gentle and compassionate care during Sam's final days. He will be sorely missed. May Sam's memory be eternal.



Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, July 7, 2019 after 5:00 PM and attend a Prayer Service (Trisagion) at 7:00 PM both at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM also at Holy Trinity. Interment to follow at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 5 to July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries