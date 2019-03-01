San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1571 Southgate Ave
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Fallejo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Fallejo


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Samuel Fallejo Obituary
Samuel Fernandez Fallejo

Samuel Fernandez Fallejo, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long illness on Monday evening, February 25, 2019. Born in 1932 to Romana and Teofilo in San Narcisco, Zambales, Philippines. Brother to Adena, Jovito, Benjamin, Cresencio, Restituto, Archimedes, Aurora, Herminio and Eliacer. He is survived by his loving wife Feliza; sons Richard, Robert, Samuel, Ronald; daughters-in-law June, Ruth, Lisa; grandchildren Jeffrey, Jennifer, Max, Andrew, Antonia, Sydney, Alexis and Avery; brothers Herminio and Elacier. Samuel was loved and will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 pm – 9 pm and Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 pm – 9 pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Vigil Service will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated, Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church,1571 Southgate Ave, Daly City. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now