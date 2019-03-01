|
|
Samuel Fernandez Fallejo Samuel Fernandez Fallejo, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long illness on Monday evening, February 25, 2019. Born in 1932 to Romana and Teofilo in San Narcisco, Zambales, Philippines. Brother to Adena, Jovito, Benjamin, Cresencio, Restituto, Archimedes, Aurora, Herminio and Eliacer. He is survived by his loving wife Feliza; sons Richard, Robert, Samuel, Ronald; daughters-in-law June, Ruth, Lisa; grandchildren Jeffrey, Jennifer, Max, Andrew, Antonia, Sydney, Alexis and Avery; brothers Herminio and Elacier. Samuel was loved and will be deeply missed.
Friends may visit Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 pm – 9 pm and Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 pm – 9 pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Vigil Service will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated, Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church,1571 Southgate Ave, Daly City. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019