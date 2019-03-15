Samuel Fong 10/3/1927-2/14/2019 Sam was born in Shanghai, China October 3, 1927 and passed away in Richmond, California February 14, 2019.



Sam is survived by Hannah, his loving wife of 68 years, daughters Vivien Wong (Carl), Debi Fong, and Son Kenneth and grandchildren Justin, Jaime and Jordan Fong.



Sam came to America to seek higher education and graduated from UCLA. He met his future wife there and together started a great adventure. Successful in business and gracious in social situations, Sam was always the true gentleman. He cared about people and he received much love in return. The Fong family home was the place to go for many relatives through the years. There was always plenty of great food and an open door for relatives and friends.



An avid golfer at Mira Vista Country Club and a world traveler helped grow his circle of friends. He enjoyed family gatherings with the Nee family, the Chen family, the Eu family, the Wong family, the Chan family, the Queirolo family and so many more.



Sam was an exceptional man who lived an incredible life. He worked hard to support his family and ensure their comfort and happiness. He did this in a manner that was consistent with his will to do everything the right way. His good nature, positive outlook, humor and thoughtfulness will always be remembered.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019