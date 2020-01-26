|
Rabbi Samuel G. Broude
Mar 21, 1924 - Jan 24, 2020Rabbi Samuel G. Broude passed away on Friday, January 24th in Oakland three days after the passing of Judith Broude, his beloved wife of nearly 70 years. Born in Chicago, Samuel graduated from the University of Chicago and subsequently, the Hebrew Union College rabbinic seminary.
A keen intellectual, Samuel was the consummate scholar, teacher, and storyteller with a commanding presence and an uncanny ability to make those around him feel at ease. From his first congregation at Cleveland's Fairmount Temple to Temple Sinai in Oakland where he led as Senior Rabbi, Samuel embodied a dedication to Jewish values. His life was marked by social activism and a passion for supporting marginalized members of society. Through his leadership during the civil rights and Vietnam War movements, he personified living a life dedicated to bettering the world.
He met the love of his life, Judith, almost 70 years ago and in his words was immediately smitten. Their lives were intertwined since day one--rarely did they spend time apart over the course of their marriage.
During Judith's burial on Friday, Samuel suffered a stroke and passed shortly thereafter. Judith and Samuel leave behind their adoring children, Micah (Janet), and Marla (Bernie Stein). Omi and Grandpa will forever be in the hearts of their three grandchildren: Danielle Yokell (Abe), Allison Friedberg (Dave), Jacob Stein and four great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brody Yokell, and Meghan and Zoe Friedberg. Immense appreciation to their devoted doctors and caregivers. A memorial service will be held in both Judith and Sam's memory at Temple Sinai on Wednesday, January 29th at 7:30 pm. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, 2808 Summit St., Oakland, CA 94609.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020