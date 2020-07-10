Samuel Trevino

SAMUEL R. TREVINOIn San Francisco on June 19, 2020. Samuel was born in Buda Texas on June 26, 1927 and lived in Austin until he joined the United States Marine Corps. Upon his service discharge he moved to San Francisco where he worked as a sheet metal worker until retirement. Samuel met his beloved wife Ruth in San Francisco in 1946 and they were married a year later.Samuel is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth who passed in 1999 and is the devoted father of Laura, Dolores and Elizabeth; and cherished grandfather of Lisa, Paul, Samuel; and great grandfather of Brian. Samuel is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Samuel possessed a love and passion for life, music, and for baseball all the while sharing his infectious smile.The family's primary concern is the health and safety of their family and friends; therefore private services will be held on both July 16th and 17th. Those who wish may attend the interment service on Friday, July 17th at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.