Samuel Walden

Samuel Mason Walden, Jr.April 7, 1946 - October 19, 2020Samuel Mason Walden, Jr, passed away from cancer on 10-19-20 and went peacefully. Samuel (Sam, Sammy) was born in San Francisco on April 7, 1946 and was welcomed to the world by his parents, Juanita and Samuel. Even though he moved around quite a bit as a child, he always considered the Mission District of SF as home. He attended Mission HS and worked for the San Francisco Chronicle as a Union Teamster Truck Driver for 37 years. Sam was a Vietnam Era US Army Veteran and a Secretary Shop Steward of the Teamsters Union. He held a Master Diver Scuba license, Coast Guard Auxiliary Captain's/Skipper's License, and was a Road Captain in the Harley Owners Group (HOG) motorcycle club. He really enjoyed playing the ukulele and collecting vinyl LP Records. He often talked about playing football as a youngster and loved the hard hitting aspect of it.Sam was a very kind-hearted person and was loved by everyone that knew him, He left us to join his wife, Virginia, and son, Jacesohn in heaven. He will truly be missed by his loved ones, especially by his sister Charlene, and his children Sam, Jacob and Rosemary. Sam was a grandfather to 11 with an additional 4 great-grand children. He was a beloved brother-in-law, and Uncle with countless other relatives who warmly knew him as Tutu Sam.Rest easy pops, we love you.