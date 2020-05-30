Sanda Logan

Sept 8, 1946 - May 15, 2020

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a loving sister, Great Aunt, and very devoted friend to so many. Sanda passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Emerald Hills, Redwood City on May 15, 2020.



Sanda was definitely one of a kind always living life on her terms. She was born in San Francisco and raised in Redwood City, graduating from San Carlos High School in 1964. Within a few years she moved to Marin County, where she married musician Charlie Schoning. Together they traveled around the United States with the band "The Anonymous Artists" before returning to make a home in Marin. In 1970 her son Cassidy was born, and within a few years she returned to school and had a successful career as a real estate agent. When Cassidy became an adult, Sanda returned to Redwood City and pursued a new career as a Hospital Unit Clerk, at Seton Hospital in Daly City until reaching retirement.



In addition to caring for her mother for the last several years, she enjoyed volunteering with Meals & Wheels delivering food to those in need. She found great joy traveling to Mexico, reading a good book or spending time with friends new and old, and loved meeting people for lunch or having pool parties in the backyard. She was deeply committed to family, friends, liberal politics, sports, and always appreciated worthy gossip or a good joke!



Sanda's greatest sorrow was losing her son Cassidy from a swimming accident in 2001.

She is survived by sister Toby Logan Garrone, brother in law John, nephews Kyle, Loren, Sean, Ian and their children, many cousins, and longtime friends she considered her family.

Sanda was predeceased by son Cassidy Schoning, his father Charlie, parents James and Evelyn Logan.

A Celebration of Life will be planned when it is deemed safe to gather.





