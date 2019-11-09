|
|
Sandra C. Blodgett
Apr 4, 1950 - Nov 5, 2019Sandra (Sandi) Blodgett (69) passed away on November 5, 2019 after an 11-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was a long-time resident of Hillsborough, CA before moving to Novato, CA in recent years. Sandi was born on April 4, 1950 to Merle and Ruth (Dixon) Coonley. She is survived by two siblings, Allen Coonley and Jean (Coonley) Arndt. She spent her early years in Waupun, WI before the family moved to North Aurora, IL, where she attended elementary through high school. Sandi was a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, where she was an active member of the sport parachute club and met her first husband, Dave Mullane. In 1979, Sandi moved to San Francisco, CA where she met and married A. Mason Blodgett, with whom she spent thirty wonderful years until his passing in 2010. Sandi and Mason had twin daughters, Kathryn (Katie) R. Blodgett (Zachary Burkland) of Belmont, CA and Sarah M. Blodgett of New York City, NY. Sandi loved being a mother and was looking forward to the arrival of her first grandchild in the new year. She was incredibly involved in her daughters' lives throughout the years. She was an active supporter of their involvement in musical theatre and ballet, and sometimes took the stage with them – never one to sit on the sidelines letting others have all the fun. Her involvement in the arts continued into her professional career as she served for several years as the Executive Director of Performing Arts for Youth Society (PAYS), a non-profit organization that brought performing arts field trips to elementary school students in the Bay Area. During her marriage to Mason, Sandi became an avid golfer, successfully making the journey from complete novice to ladies club champion at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae, CA. She treasured the friends she made on the course at Green Hills, the Honourable Society of San Francisco Golfers, and, more recently, Marin Country Club. In recent years, Sandi moved to Novato, CA with her partner, Malcolm Jones, where they continued to enjoy golfing, traveling, socializing with friends, and supporting the performing arts. Sandi was an active member of the Congregational Church of San Mateo for 35+ years. A celebration of Sandi's life will be held there on Saturday, November 16th at 10am (225 Tilton Ave, San Mateo, CA). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the San Mateo High School Drama Boosters, 506 N. Delaware St., San Mateo, CA 94401, or Chamberdance (note: Scholarship Fund), c/o Academy of Ballet, 2121 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94114.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019