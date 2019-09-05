|
Sandra Mary (Jones) Butchart-Fiorillo, AIA CID
June 10, 1951 - August 27, 2019With heavy hearts we share the passing of Sandra Mary (Jones) Butchart-Fiorillo, a true San Francisco native.
Always loyal, Sandra bonded with lifelong girlfriends at Sunnyside Elementary, adding to that circle of powerful women throughout her life's journey. At Denman Junior High she fought to take drafting class – the first girl in SF to win that right. A faithful Balboa Alum (68-69), she attended every reunion since graduation.
A champion of education, she picketed in the '70s with teachers and parents to preserve SF Community School, an alternative elementary. In 1990 she worked with Ruth Asawa, SFUSD, and PTSA to evolve the School of the Arts High School from magnet to institution.
As a young wife and mother, Sandra earned her Associate at City College while caring for her children and nephews whose parents worked full-time. Expanding her expertise through real world practice, she became a licensed Architect by 1992. She built a laudable reputation over 40 years across the Bay Area managing projects for public spaces — offices, colleges, healthcare facilities — working at D.E.S., Anshen & Allen, Flad Architects, Chong Partners, Stantec, and finally as Senior Associate with the incredibly supportive team at Ratcliff Architects.
Dedicated to family, she cared for her parents Dora (née Corrales del Valle) and Edward Charles Jones, sisters Liz and Theresa, and brother Eddie as they fought their own health battles, guiding them toward peace at the end of their lives.
A loving wife, mother, and friend she is survived by her devoted husband Guido Ernesto Fiorillo; her son Reuben Butchart (Richard Robertson); her daughter Tricia Cookson (Aram); step-son Ricardo Fiorillo (Maria); and step-daughter Jennifer Gayton (Eric). A proud Nana to grandchildren Naiomi, Elise, Andres, Sergio, Micah, and Lia, her home is filled with countless framed photos of "all my babies."
She lived as a shining example of uncompromising strength, perseverance, support, dedication, and love. She spent her life in service to others. Her generosity of spirit will live on in all who knew her. A Celebration of Sandra's Life is planned for Summer 2020.
As with many family members, Sandra's life was cut short by gastrointestinal cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Sandra (Jones) Butchart-Fiorillo's memory to: Cancer Research Institute; ; or UCSF Cancer Research.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019