Sandra Lee (Franz) Coruccini
Sandra Coruccini passed away Tuesday, July 7th, at the age of 80 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Sandy was born in Chicago, Illinois but grew up on various farms in Indiana. She was the first born of 8 to her mother Matilda (Govert) Franz and the 8th of 15 born to her father, Ernest Franz.
She met her husband of 58 years, Adolph Coruccini, through mutual friends. Together they raised 4 children. Maria Galli, Catherine Coruccini, Joanne Walker, Michael Coruccini. Her 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Rudy Jr, Reese, Stan, and Ilah (great-granddaughter) brought her joy.
Private service to be held. A celebration to honor Sandy will be planned when it is safe to gather with loved ones and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the to the charity of your choice
.