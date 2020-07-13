1/
Sandra Coruccini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee (Franz) Coruccini

Sandra Coruccini passed away Tuesday, July 7th, at the age of 80 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
Sandy was born in Chicago, Illinois but grew up on various farms in Indiana. She was the first born of 8 to her mother Matilda (Govert) Franz and the 8th of 15 born to her father, Ernest Franz.

She met her husband of 58 years, Adolph Coruccini, through mutual friends. Together they raised 4 children. Maria Galli, Catherine Coruccini, Joanne Walker, Michael Coruccini. Her 5 grandchildren, Rachael, Rudy Jr, Reese, Stan, and Ilah (great-granddaughter) brought her joy.
Private service to be held. A celebration to honor Sandy will be planned when it is safe to gather with loved ones and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved