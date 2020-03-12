|
Dr. Sandra Renee Dunn
May 13, 1943 - March 4, 2020Sandra Dunn, a resident of Oakland, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. Sandra graduated from UC Berkeley, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1970 with a BA in Psychology. She was valedictorian of her class. After Cal, Sandra matriculated at Stanford, where she obtained a PhD in Social Psychology.
Sandra worked as Director of Marketing and Research for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner, AT&T Media Services, TCI Cable, and Chela Financial.
Sandra's relationship with the Lord was paramount in her life. She was a 32-year member of Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church. Sandra served on boards including, United Way Bay Area, The Urban League, San Francisco Bay Area, and The Lakeshore Children's Center. Community, commitment, and service were an integral part of Sandra's life.
Sandra was a member of organizations including, Black Women Stirring the Waters, Women in Cable Television and Telecommunications, Bay Area Association of Black Psychologists, NAACP, Cal Black Alumni, and Stanford Black Alumni. She was initiated into the Rho Chapter of AKA Sorority at Cal then graduate chapter Alpha Nu Omega. She was a member of the Eden Rose Chapter of The Links.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Dr. Terri Dunn and her husband Patrick, grandchildren Patrick II, Christian, and Bryce of Oakland; her sister, Janice Nolan of Los Angeles; and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10 AM, Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church, 3534 Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland. Following the celebration, burial will be at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. Floral donations can be directed to Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, and memorial donations to the United Negro College Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020