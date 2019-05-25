Sandy Mitsugi Kaya March 6, 1937-May 1, 2019 Sandy passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born on March 6, 1937 in Lafayette to Yokichi and Fusayo Kaya; the eighth of 10 children. During the war, the family was sent to the Gila River internment camp in Arizona. After their release, Sandy went with his mother and his four youngest siblings to live in Haiku, Maui. They returned to California a few years later to be with the rest of the family in Berkeley. He attended Willard Jr. High and graduated from Berkeley High School in 1956. After a brief stint in the Army, he married Lois Nakagaki and together they raised two daughters in Concord. Sandy worked for Safeway for 30 years and finished his career as a Business Rep for UFCW Local 1179. He was an avid bowler and golfer; he also played the ukulele and taught others to play as well.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters Cyndi (Michael) and Kelly (Hugh), grandchildren Kyle, Matt, Meghan (Frank), Alex (Mariah), Evan and Kira; brothers, George (Machi), Fred (Dian), and sister Lillian (Donald). A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 3:30 pm on June 1st at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Lawson Road, in Berkeley. Reception immediately following. Aloha attire please; Sandy would have wanted it that way.









