Sandy Oberstein
August 11, 1941 – August 13, 2019Sandy Oberstein, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully at the age of 78. She lived a life filled with family, friends and faith and will be remembered as an enormously loving and generous soul.
Sandy was born in 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa, the only child of Mickey Westerman Jacobson z"l and Ben Jacobson z"l. As a young girl, she and her parents moved to San Francisco to seek greater opportunities and to get as far away from the heat and humidity as possible! She was an outstanding student, finishing in the top of her class at Lowell High School and going on to UC Berkeley where she graduated with a degree in Social Work.
In 1963, Sandy married Barry Oberstein z"l the love of her life. After a brief stint in the Midwest as Barry finished his medical training, they returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where she devoted herself to family. As her children grew, Sandy ran the financial side of Barry and Linda's medical practice. In addition, Sandy dedicated herself to the Jewish Community. She shattered the glass ceiling at Peninsula Temple Sholom where she served as the first female president. She served as a Trustee of the Jewish Home of San Francisco and was very involved in the Women's Division of the Jewish Welfare Federation.
Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Sandy is survived by her children Linda and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Sophie; and grandchildren, Lily, Evan, Avi and Zev Oberstein.
Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services at Peninsula Temple Sholom at 11am Thursday (8/15) at 1655 Sebastian Drive, Burlingame, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peninsula Temple Sholom.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019