Sanford E. Seaman March 24, 1931 - November 16, 2018 Stanford Seaman, a longtime resident of Portola Valley, passed away on November 16, 2018, surrounded by family. He was 87.

Stan was born and grew up in San Francisco, California. He graduated from George Washington High School and remained a lifetime member of the school's alumni association. Stan married Elynore Langridge in 1952. Stan and Elynore spent many happy years together and traveled the world before Elynore passed away in 2009.

In 1964, Stan founded the California Trophy and Engraving Advertising Specialties Inc., which became a leader in the industry, and where he served as Chief Executive Officer throughout his long and successful career. Stan also served in the Army reserves and was a lifelong member of the Olympic Club. Stan married Linda Marocco in 2011, and embraced her large family as his own, including stepson Michael Marocco, granddaughter Mia Marocco, brother and sister-in-law Art and Natalie Hansen of Menlo Park, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Greg Ott, and nephew and niece Ethan and Lily Ott of Novato, sister and brother-in-law Nicholia and Tom Jarman, and nephews Thomas and Charlie Jarman of Napa, and sister Susie Ashley of Healdsburg. Stan loved his family and large circle of friends and will be missed by them all.

Stan took great joy from his garden and was a longtime member of the Rhododendron Association. He loved to sing and could always heard singing in the background or humming to himself. When it was time to go out Stan would always be the first one ready, always with a BIG SMILE on his face, earning himself the nickname, Mr. Happy. Stan would always end his good-by's say "Keep the Faith".



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019