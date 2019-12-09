|
Sanford "Sandy" Smilovitz
May 3, 1947—December 4, 2019Sandy was born May 3, 1947 in Palo Alto Hospital to Marion and Carl Smilovitz. He died in Yucca Valley, CA where he has been a resident for the last 12 years. Sandy and his younger brother, David were raised in Redwood City and Atherton.
Sandy received his BA from USC and a master's degree in Education from San Francisco State University. Some years later he bought his father's business, SMAC Industries, in Redwood City, CA where he was respected and beloved by his employees. He closed out his career there in 2006.
Throughout his life Sandy was known for his intelligence, sharp wit, and irreverent sense of humor. His best and most endearing quality was his generous nature.
Sandy is survived by his wife Linda, his brother David, sister-in-law Patti, nieces Marisa, Shayna (Ori), longtime friend Gwen Magri, and her husband Joe, and several cousins.
Sandy will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019