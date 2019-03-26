Sara Jane Mathews March 19, 2019 Albuquerque, NM — Sara Jane Mathews, a long-time resident of the Bay Area, died gently on Tuesday the 19th of March under the care of La Vida Llena.



Born in 1938 in Minnesota, Sara graduated from Washburn High School, received an academic scholarship to Smith College, then a Masters in Social Work from UC Berkeley. Post-graduation found Sara working with East Bay area children on the Autism Spectrum and helping families bring teaching and learning tools home after school. Her passion to help all these people leaves a legacy of success for Autistic kids throughout San Francisco.



Sara was an avid birder and world traveler. Her love of culture and community made her many lifelong friends. She was the original foodie, cooking for camping trips and friends at home. Immersed in culture, Sara danced her way through the years with the Berkeley Folk Dancers. Outspoken politically, Sara marched for peace and change throughout her life.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Marcella, father, Claude, and her older brother, John. She is survived by her brother, Richard and extended loving family worldwide.



Memorial gifts can be made to organizations in the Autism Society of the SF Bay Area https://www.sfautismsociety.org/bay-area-autism-nonprofit-guide.html, , a conservation society of your choice; and yet never to build any wall anywhere.



