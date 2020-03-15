|
Sarah Bate LowrySarah Bate Lowry passed away peacefully in her home on March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sarah was born January 3, 1933, in Montclair, New Jersey, to Oscar Mortimer Bate and Gladys Soule Bate. She grew up in Essex Fells, New Jersey, with her three brothers, Oscar, David, and Frank, and her sister Marianna. Her summers were often spent at a family farm in Salisbury Mills, New York, which she remembered fondly throughout her life. She attended Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, and graduated in 1955 from Wellesley College with a degree in Art History. After graduation, Sarah worked in the Boston area, including with the office of the noted architect Walter Gropius, where she excelled at hand drawing landscaping in architectural plans. In her final year at Wellesley, she met her future husband, John Lowry, a law student at the time. John and Sarah were married in 1956, and in 1958 they moved to San Francisco, where Sarah worked for many causes and raised five sons. Sarah was an accomplished painter and active in arts and charity, including work at the Florence Crittenton Home and as a docent at the De Young Museum. She was also an active member of the Metropolitan Club. Sarah loved San Francisco, where she lived for over 50 years. She and her growing family lived on Funston Avenue and on Washington Street before settling in 1965 into their home of many years on Laurel Street in Presidio Heights. She enjoyed playing tennis, exchanging visits with her family on the East Coast, and vacationing with John and their five sons in Inverness, Sonoma, the beaches of Southern California, and many national parks. In her later years, she and John moved to the retirement community of Smith Ranch in San Rafael, California, where they continued to form and enjoy many close friendships. She is survived by her husband John Lowry, her sister Marianna Taylor, her five children, John, Andrew, Stephen, Peter, and William Lowry, and her ten grandchildren, Matt, Tripp, Bridget, Colette, Heather, Alana, Sean, Ian, Kiana, and Kai. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020