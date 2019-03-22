Sarah McOsker Sarah J. McOsker of Orleans, MA, formerly of San Francisco, CA died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 15th at the age of 59, after a two-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She is survived by her children, Hilary Livingston Donlon, of Boston, MA; P. Lennox Wolfe Donlon, of Newton, MA, Stuart McOsker Donlon, also of Orleans, and by her cherished standard poodle, Bertie. Also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Megan M. and William F. Kempe, of Newport, RI, her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph A., III and Julia L. McOsker, of Norwell, MA, and her former husband, Paul L. Donlon, of San Francisco.

Born on January 15, 1960, in Boston, MA, and raised in Wellesley Hills, Sarah graduated from Noble and Greenough School in 1978, and from Skidmore College in 1982. She worked in the textile design field in New York before marrying and starting a family, after which she became a full-time mother, raising her three children in the Bay Area before moving back to Massachusetts in 2014. Her favorite place in the world was Cape Cod, where she spent many summers, first in East Dennis and later in Orleans.

Sarah made friends wherever she lived, went to school and worked. She cared deeply about connecting with others, and always treated people with respect and kindness. The oncology nursing staff at Brigham and Women's commented that they had never seen a patient so thoughtful and grateful for the care she received, which, by all accounts was exceptional and lovingly provided.

A celebration of Sarah's life will take place on Sunday, April 7th, beginning with a prayer and internment of ashes at Orleans Cemetery (Tonset Road entrance) at 11:00, followed by a reception at Ocean Edge, 2907 Main Street (Rt. 6A), Brewster MA.

Donations in Sarah's memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA www.brighamandwomens.org; for its Surgical Cancer Care Fund; or Friends of Pleasant Bay, Harwich, MA www.friendsofpleasantbay.org.

For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.



