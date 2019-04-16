|
Sarah J. Putman
Aug 23, 1951 - April 10, 2019Sarah was born to Raymond and Francis (Fennell) Putman on August 23, 1951 in Canton Illinois.
She was a long term resident of Mill Valley. She graduated from Bradley University in Peoria Illinois in 1974 and then started her long career in advertising that first lead her to San Francisco in 1980.
Sarah, always generous in spirit, moved back to the Midwest for over a decade to take care of her aging parents. She then moved back to her favorite place, Mill Valley.
Sarah was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers Dave Putman and Bill Putman; nieces Kristen Tidwell and Ann Putman and longterm best friend Ingrid Holmsen.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Saylor's resturant in Sausalito on Thursday April 18 at 5:30 P.M.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019