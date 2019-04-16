Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Putman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Putman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah Putman Obituary
Sarah J. Putman

Aug 23, 1951 - April 10, 2019

Sarah was born to Raymond and Francis (Fennell) Putman on August 23, 1951 in Canton Illinois.

She was a long term resident of Mill Valley. She graduated from Bradley University in Peoria Illinois in 1974 and then started her long career in advertising that first lead her to San Francisco in 1980.

Sarah, always generous in spirit, moved back to the Midwest for over a decade to take care of her aging parents. She then moved back to her favorite place, Mill Valley.

Sarah was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers Dave Putman and Bill Putman; nieces Kristen Tidwell and Ann Putman and longterm best friend Ingrid Holmsen.

A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at Saylor's resturant in Sausalito on Thursday April 18 at 5:30 P.M.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.