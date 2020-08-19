1/1
Sau Cook Lai
1933 - 2020
Sau Cook Lai

Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Lai; loving mother of Sonie (Peter), Gary (Christine); caring grandmother of six grandchildren: Kyle, Kelly, Taylor, Katherine, Patricia, and Alvin Jr. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shirley.
Sau Cook was born August 3, 1933 in Hong Kong and later emigrated to the United States after marrying Tommy in 1966. She raised her children alone after Tommy's passing in 1971. She taught us to always move forward in life tackling each challenge as they came and to always help others in times of need. She really enjoyed babysitting and caring for kids, whether they be for friends, acquaintances, or her own grandkids.
Sau Cook battled dementia the last twelve years of her life. We are grateful for the great care she received at Merced Residential Care (especially Cindy, Jack, Fiona and Tommy), and for the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Sutter Hospice.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held after the current crisis is over. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in mom's memory to On Lok.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
