Sau "Kem" YeeJune 10, 1928 - January 6, 2020Kem, the dutiful daughter cared for her mother who had bound feet in Guangzhou, China. Before school, she would feed the chickens, prepare breakfast and attend school with her many friends. After school, she would tend the vegetable garden, prepare dinner, check on the chickens and study her lessons. She was studious, enjoyed birds, climbing trees, gardening and cooking. She was energetic and achievement oriented. Kem heard stories of "Gold Mountain-Gum Shan", the Big City of San Francisco and the American Dream from her father, older brother, older sister and friends.



The American Dream arrived with her marriage to a United States of America soldier. She married Fred On Yin Yee, who served in the United States Army Air Corps in China with the Flying Tigers. He was awarded the Purple Heart and was a Post Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. They were married 47 years.



Kem earned her United States of America citizenship by attending day/night school to learn English as a second language and civic studies. She was proud to be able to elect presidents, governors, mayors and vote on ballot measures. With their Chinese-English/English-Chinese dictionary, Fred and Kem studied together for a better life. She read the Chinese newspaper daily and talked about the world and local events. For 70 years, Alameda County was her home. A U.S. citizen, she sponsored relatives to come to America from China.



Despite hardships, Kem and Fred raised 4 children who were educated in public California universities: Berkeley, San Francisco, and Hayward. Their grandchildren graduated from Davis, Irvine, Santa Cruz and East Bay-Hayward. Kem was able to fulfill the Gold Mountain reality. Her life was better, thus her children's lives were better. Her grandchildren also thrived: Heidi - Television and Film Production Nicole - Google Management Dana and Denise - Graduates in Health Science and Microbiology.

Good fortune in living the American Dream meant having your own business, owning your home, and driving your own car. Fred and Kem owned Fred's West Coast Meat Market, where their children learned business skills. Because Kem's childhood was plagued with war, famine, a father away from home and a mother with bound feet, she knew a priority was to possess a California driver license. She proudly drove to and from their business, drove Emmelene and Glenna to school activities, Diane to piano lessons and Victor to violin and martial art lessons.



Kem will be remembered as an energetic, determined, creative, courageous, compassionate and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



Donations in honor of Kem Yee may be made to Bay Area Chinese Bible Church 1801 North Loop Road Alameda, CA 94502





