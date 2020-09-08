Scanlan Davis Derrick
September 21, 2005 - August 18, 2020
Our dearest Scanlan Davis Derrick, it is a privilege and honor to be your parents. From the moment you were born on September 21, 2005, until you entered heaven, you lit up our lives with your love, kindness and thirst for fun. Scanlan died tragically following an accident in Springfield, Illinois, on August 18, 2020, while visiting family. He was born in San Francisco and lived most of his life in Alameda, California. As an incoming freshman in High School, Scanlan loved playing any and all sports but especially soccer, basketball and hitting golf balls at the range. His appetite for fun and food was endless. He loved hanging with his buddies, eating pizza, In-n-Out Burger and his dad's award winning pasta bolognese. Scanlan was described by his coaches, teachers and friends as a natural leader, full of positivity and someone the kids looked up to. We will always love that beautiful smile, your gorgeous curly hair, teaching mom the cool handshakes, love for Rap music and Florida Georgia Line, that you played all the time. Scanlan's gift of life continues in his organ donations that enabled four people to live and enjoy a healthy life.
Scanlan is survived by his parents Susan Derrick and Matthew Derrick of Alameda, CA, and loved by his grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and Bobby, the guinea pig.
Scanlan Davis Derrick's Celebration of Life service is on pause until we can gather and celebrate in a way we know Scanlan would have wanted. Celebration of Life donations can be made to the giftofhope.org
which helped keep him alive and living on with his gifts of life. They are angels in every way.
Condolences may be made to the family at https://www.greermortuary.com/tributes/Scanlan-Derrick