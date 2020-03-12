|
|
Scott Edmund Burrows
Apr 5, 1941 - Feb 27, 2020Scott Burrows grew up in San Mateo, California. Upon graduating from San Mateo High School in 1959, He worked in Construction for the next 35 years---From 1966 on, as a building contractor.
For the past 33 years, Scott has been a member of AA where he devoted much of his time to helping new members, and where he made many lifelong friends.
Scott's wife, Cathy Cole died in 1990. His son, Steven Burrows, and daughter Julie Burrows live in Washington State. Scott is also survived by a grandson, (Aaron Hamby), and by a brother, John W. (Skip) Burrows.
Scott died peacefully in Burlingame, California on Feb. 27. A Celebration of Life for "Scotty" will be held at---
Good Shepherd Church
5th and O'Neil
Belmont, Ca
Saturday, March 21--
From 1:00 to 4:00
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020