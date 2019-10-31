|
Scott John Drexel, Sr.Scott John Drexel, Sr. passed away peacefully on Oct. 16th at home in Westerville, OH, surrounded by those he loved so well. Born in Iowa in 1949, he spent his boyhood in Pomona, CA. He graduated from USC in 1971, UC Hastings in 1974, and spent a tireless 45 years in disciplinary law. He lived in Burlingame for many years. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 47 years; daughter Jill and son-in-law Kevin Hunter; son Scott and daughter-in-law Gina (nee Cioffi), and granddaughter Ilaria Drexel; brother Norm and sister-in-law Vee Drexel of New Zealand; sister Kathy and brother-in-law William Weinstein of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves each, grateful to have been loved by such a kind, gentle and generous man. His gregarious wit attracted friends through every facet of his life.
A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7th, 2019 at 7PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Nov. 8th at 10AM, both at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Dr, Burlingame.
All who loved him are invited to bid him farewell. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Capuchin Franciscans (1345 Cortez Wy., Burlingame, CA 94010), or to Bella Care Hospice (110 Polaris Pkwy. #302, Westerville, OH 43082).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019