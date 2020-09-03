Scott Luckey

Scott Matthew LuckeyJanuary 4, 1973 - August 26, 2020At the age of 47, Scott Matthew Luckey was taken from us way to soon. Born in Daly City, CA. Raised in Clayton, CA. A graduate of Clayton Valley High. He has resided in San Francisco for the past 20 years. Scott loved music and he loved singing and performing on stage he could electrify an audience. He performed with the Belasco Theater Group for over 15 years performing the lead role in dozens of off-Broadway shows. He won California State singing Championship multiple years. Most recently graduated at the top of his class as a Certified Paralegal. Scott has many lifelong friends going back to elementary school and he truly cherished each one of them. He is survived by his Mother, Janice Chaltas, his Father, William Luckey, Step-Father, Jim Chaltas, his Aunt, Yvonne Bushman and dozens of cousins on both sides of the family. The family will have a private service and Scott will be laid to rest at Oakmount Cemetery in Lafayette, CA with his Brother, Craig Luckey, who preceded him in death at an early age. His family's hearts and lives are forever broken.