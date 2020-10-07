Robert Scott Madison

November 17, 1949 - August 22, 2020

Robert "Scott" Madison, passed away early Saturday morning August 22nd. Scott had been battling pancreatic cancer since being diagnosed in late January. He fought valiantly and bravely through months of treatment and the lousy side effects, but, it became too much, even for Scott.



Scott was a man of varied interests. He was a revolutionary in the '60s, a machinist in the 70's, a Chef in the 80's and a businessman, with an inimitable style, from the 90's on. Throughout it all, he was a man dedicated to helping people and making his community a better place to live.



Scott's business, Eclectic Cookery, was founded on The Hunter's Point Shipyard in 1984 and continues there today. Scott was at the forefront of the fight to keep businesses and especially the artist community on the Shipyard. It is not an exaggeration to say, that without Scott's stubborn insistence and well planned strategies neither Eclectic Cookery nor the Artists would be there today.



Scott was an original member of The Mayor's Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) for Reuse of Hunters Point Shipyard appointed by Art Agnos in 1992. He was then appointed by Mayor Agnos to be a founding member of Southeast Community Facility Commission in the mid-1990s.



He served on the CAC more than 20 years until his illness prevented him from attending meetings. He was instrumental in all phases of Hunters Point Shipyard and Bayview Hunters Point projects. Scott Madison is a known name in the Bayview Hunter's Point community; he was recognized and respected as a civic leader of unquestionable ethics and integrity.



Scott was an avid reader of nonfiction who devoured magazines from Newsweek to the Atlantic while always having a number of erudite volumes open and at hand. He loved the nuance of words and used them well. He was a true "wordsmith".



Scott enjoyed the pleasures of many things. He cherished his friends and family. He adored his dogs. Scott liked to remark that Spots and Greta were both "working dogs". Spots first and then Greta each held the title of "Office Manager" at Eclectic Cookery and both accompanied Scott at work every day.



Scott appreciated good food and wine. He was a wine collector and got great pleasure in sharing it with friends. He also knew a good cigar when he met it, which occurred at least once a day.



Scott was a man equally at home at his desk or in the workshop. He had great intellect and was an extremely efficient problem solver. He was also was very handy and mechanically knowledgably. He could build almost anything and fix most everything else.



From a business perspective, Scott realized that what he really liked was helping small culinary entrepreneurs begin their operations and then watching them flourish. He was personally associated with the start-up of hundreds of small businesses. He offered his advice and counsel to many people. He freely gave of his time, wisdom and generous spirit.



Scott was an all around good guy. He was a great friend and an excellent business partner. There is no person in this world more honest and ethical than Scott was. He was a straight-shooter. He was kind and caring. He was funny and witty in a sophisticated, dry manner and equally amusing when being crude. He was caring and always there to help when help was needed.



For Scott's friends and family, our world will never be the same again, but, as we go forward without our dear Scott, we will all try to do our best to remember how Scott would have done it. If we can get close, then certainly things will work out fine.



Scott, you are and will always be missed and remembered. We who love you are forever grateful for your friendship and all you have done to enrich our lives.

Rest in Peace





