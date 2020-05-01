Scott Douglas WoodardJune 8, 1952 - April 18, 2020Scott Douglass Woodard passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, while under treatment for complications associated with Covid-19. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and great uncle. He was predeceased by his brother Charles and his sister Sarah, and is survived by his brother Thomas, by his nieces Alix, Andrea, Gabriella, Sarah, and Jessica, by his nephews Christopher and Nicholas, by his grand-niece Eliana, and by his grand-nephews George and James.



Scotty was born in Pasadena, California, and grew up in the Bay Area. He was born prematurely, with serious complications, and consequently was challenged with disabilities, including developmental delay and significant vision impairment. With tremendous support from his parents, he was able to culminate years of special education by graduating from high school, and subsequently completing an innovative independent living program offered by Clausin House of Oakland.



Upon graduating from the in-house portion of the Clausen House program, Scotty moved into an apartment in Oakland with another Clausen House graduate (Bob), and they soon became close friends. In fact, the two of them ended up remaining roommates for well over thirty years, supporting one another all the while in a spectacular fashion that will forever leave their friends and families in awe.



During their first twenty or so years together, Scotty worked full time as a janitor at a small apartment complex in Oakland – a job that he performed with almost supernatural efficiency and which he took great pride in – while Bob worked in various capacities for Good Will Industries. It wasn't long before "Scott and Bob" became a singular noun among their families, and Bob quickly attained Hall of Fame status in Scott's family for his magnificent saying of Graces at family celebrations and Holidays – inevitably beginning with heartfelt thanks to God for the food, family, and friends, and inevitably concluding with an earnest prayer for whichever local sports team happened to be in the most need of divine intervention at the time.



In his later years, Scotty faced many challenges, including the loss of his older brother, Charlie, who had always been a pillar of support and comfort to him. The loss of Charlie was followed just a few years later by the tragic loss of his lifelong friend and roommate Bob, which left Scotty living by himself in the apartment that they had shared for so many years. And most recently, by the loss of his older sister Sarah, who had taken up the family mantle of assisting him with his administrative needs, and providing him with a critical source of stability and support.



Yet Scotty adapted and persevered through all of these great losses, never wavering from his cherished routines, such as taking a walk along the shores of lake Merritt each day, walking to the Grand Lake each Sunday to see a matinee, and attending every weekend A's game, as he did, almost without exception, for nearly thirty years.



Scotty loved trains, coffee, sixties and seventies rock and roll, the A's, the 49ers, family gossip, classic TV shows, and reading magazines and newspapers.



There never was a kinder, nor a gentler soul than he.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to Clausen House of Oakland.



